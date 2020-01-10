Putin, Egypt’s president discuss ways to achieve peaceful settlement in Libya

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a phone call with Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to talk peaceful ways of settling the Libyan crisis keeping in mind the joint statement adopted by the Russian and Turkish presidents in Istanbul on January 8.

"An opinion was expressed that international efforts should be redoubled to settle the crisis in Libya by peaceful means and through establishing political dialogue between the parties to the conflict," the Kremlin press service said on Friday following the phone call between the leaders.

In the joint Russia-Turkey statement adopted in Istanbul, Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a ceasefire to be established in Libya at midnight on January 12. "Presidents Erdogan and Putin have called for a ceasefire in Libya which should enter into force on January 12 at midnight," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a briefing with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov following the high-level meeting of the two leaders in Istanbul.

Moreover, the Russian and Egyptian leaders hashed over developments in Syria and the Middle East as well as the bilateral relations. "Other topics on the international agenda were considered, including the situation in Syria and the Persian Gulf region," the press service said.

Putin and el-Sisi touched upon the bilateral issues, primarily in the sphere of nuclear energy. "Determination to continue developing multifaceted Russian-Egyptian cooperation was reaffirmed," the statement says.