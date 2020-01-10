{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

Abkhazia’s president to hold meeting with opposition

Abkhazia plunged into a political crisis on January 9 when protesters gathered outside the office of Abkhaz President Raul Khajimba demanding his resignation and stormed into the building

SUKHUM, January 10. /TASS/. Abkhaz President Raul Khajimba and opposition figures calling for his resignation have agreed to have a meeting on Friday brokered by members of the national Civic Chamber, Secretary of the chamber Daniil Ubiria told TASS.

"There is a mutual consent for them (president and opposition - TASS) to hold talks through the mediation of the Civic Chamber’s members to look for ways to overcome confrontation," he said. The official added that four most reputable members of the chamber were chosen to assist in the talks.

According to him, the meeting is planned for around 16 pm (local time) on Friday. Ubiria noted that the main objective of the negotiations is to prevent the conflict from deteriorating further. "Any confrontation that can cross the red line, permit violence is the end of Abkhazia’s statehood. The president’s side understands this as well as those who are struggling for power today, but not all of them unfortunately," he added.

Abkhazia plunged into a political crisis on January 9 when protesters gathered outside the office of Abkhaz President Raul Khajimba demanding his resignation and stormed into the building. After a session of the national Security Council chaired by Khajimba, the president appealed to the citizens, urging them not to yield to provocations and to stay calm. He did not rule out, however, that a state of emergency could be declared in the country amid the developments in the capital city of Sukhum. The Abkhaz parliament later convened for an urgent meeting to adopt an appeal to the president asking him to step down. The president, in turn, urged the opposition to hold talks.

World
Abkhazian president staying at his official residence
A political crisis erupted in Abkhazia on January 9 when protesters demanding resignation of President Raul Khadjimba broke into the presidential administration building
Read more
Erdogan says killing of Soleimani should not be left without response
Turkish President pointed out that in the latest phone call he asked US President Donald Trump to "refrain from escalation with Iran"
Read more
Russia to build high-tech Navy capable of countering any provocations
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke at the conference The Russian Navy in the 21st Century in Sevastopol
Read more
NATO countries await Washington’s reaction to Iran missile attacks — source
Read more
Trump to make official statement on Iran missile attacks on Wednesday
Assistant to the US Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman earlier said that "Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq"
Read more
Trump informed on missile attacks at US military facilities in Iraq
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the missile attacks
Read more
Ukrainian Embassy: Terrorism ruled out in Iranian air tragedy
According to preliminary information, the plane has crashed as a result of an engine accident
Read more
Baghdad’s ‘green zone’, Iraqi air base housing US troops come under fire
There are no casualties or damage
Read more
Frigate Yaroslav Mudry escorts Russian ship across Gulf of Aden
The group of the Baltic Fleet’s ships will be involved in anti-piracy operations in the Indian Ocean till the end of January
Read more
New trials of Kinzhal hypersonic complex to show bomber’s ability to boost missiles
The Tu-22M3 aircraft "suits perfectly" for Kinzhal hypersonic missiles’ trials by its mass and volume characteristics, the Russian general said
Read more
President Putin congratulates Orthodox Christians celebrating Christmas
Russian President earlier presented the Tikhvin Icon of the Mother of God to the Transfiguration Cathedral of St. Petersburg at the Christmas services
Read more
Putin oversees drills of Russia’s Northern and Black Sea Fleets in Crimea
During the drills, two Mig-31K fighters practiced target firing using the Kinzhal ballistic missile
Read more
Russia and China block UNSC statement on US embassy bombing in Iraq - Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya said that the statement did not account for further developments
Read more
Iran delivers second round of attacks on US military facilities — Tasnim news agency
The agency did not specify the exact locations of the new wave of attacks reporting only that they were carried out with the use of missiles
Read more
Russian foreign minister stresses that Soleimani’s killing violates international law
Lavrov has also called on Washington to abandon unlawful forceful tactics and to resolve issues through negotiations
Read more
NATO missile defense system in Romania monitored Iran’s strikes, says secretary general
Read more
Press review: Iran-US conflict may morph into proxy war and EU eyes revising Russia ties
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, January 10
Read more
Putin says Russia and Turkey will realize many more joint projects in the future
The Russian leader is grateful to Turkish authorities for the political will they showed in constructing the TurkStream gas pipeline
Read more
Two rockets fired into Baghdad’s Green Zone, one lands near US embassy — TV
One of the rockets landed near the US embassy, while the other hit a government building under construction
Read more
State of emergency may be declared in Abkhazia
Abkhazian President Raul Khajimba said that such development of the events has been discussed with the Security Council
Read more
Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 caught fire in flight — Tehran
The plane made a U-turn after a technical problem was detected, according to Iran’s civil aviation authority
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Reuters
Read more
Iran not seeking war with US, but will protect itself from aggression - envoy to Russia
Iran, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, took proportional actions for self-defense, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said
Read more
US sacrifices strategic interests in Middle East in standoff with Iran, says analyst
The expert believes that strategically the United States will promptly ruin its own positions in the Middle East and undermine the European countries’ trust towards NATO
Read more
Iraq restricts coalition forces’ movement, preparing foreign troop pullout - reports
The situation in Iraq deteriorated dramatically on December 29 after US airstrikes on facilities of the Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Syria and Iraq
Read more
Russian Defense Minister held talks with Iran’s Chief of Staff
The situation in the Middle East aggravated dramatically after the US missile strike near the Baghdad airport, killing head of the Iran’s Quds Force Qasem Soleimani
Read more
Russian military in Syria defend their own homes from terrorism - Putin
Putin thanked the command and personnel of the Russian Armed Forces’ group in Syria for fulfilling military duties in good faith
Read more
Angela Merkel to visit Russia
Putin and Merkel intend to discuss international agenda during bilateral talks
Read more
Pressure on Iran may soar amid speculations about external causes for plane crash — expert
When speaking about the possibility of Iran’s strikes on facilities belonging to the US and their allies in the Middle East, the pundit assumed that the United Arab Emirates could become a target
Read more
Putin and Erdogan open TurkStream gas pipeline
The official launch ceremony took place in Istanbul
Read more
Iran launches over a dozen ballistic missiles at US military facilities in Iraq — Pentagon
The damage and casualties remain unknown
Read more
All passengers and crew killed in Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran
Over 170 people were on board the plane
Read more
Russian defense chief orders armed forces to monitor deployment of US missiles
The minister noted that the Russian Strategic Missile Forces must carry out re-equipment with the Avangard and Yars missiles, while the nuclear navy forces must begin deployment of the Borei-A strategic missiles
Read more
Putin arrives in Istanbul from Damascus to launch TurkStream on January 8
The Kremlin press service earlier reported that Putin has talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan planned for his visit to Turkey
Read more
If Poland doubts Nuremberg trials results, it should say so — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that "this approach is already categorized as revisiting the results of World War II"
Read more
Naftogaz hails new contract with Gazprom as ‘advantageous’ for Ukraine
Russia's gas major will pay for the reserved capacity, and not for the amount of gas actually received during transit to Europe, according to Naftogaz CEO
Read more
Kremlin says killing of Soleimani is not reason of Merkel’s upcoming visit to Russia
The German chancellor is paying a working visit to Russia on January 11
Read more
Syrian leader talks plans to eliminate terrorists in Idlib with Putin
According to the SANA news agency, Putin and al-Assad "backed political process in Syria and laying down the necessary conditions for it"
Read more
Press review: Mideast’s fate hinges on US voters and Iran faces fallout from Boeing crash
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, January 9
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Tasnim News Agency
As a result of a missile strike 104 infrastructure facilities at US military bases were destroyed
Read more
Several military aircraft destroyed in missile attacks at US facilities in Iraq — TV
Read more
Putin visits Istanbul to attend TurkStream launch ceremony
Putin will also meet with Erdogan
Read more
Iran avenges Soleimani’s killing, but plans no new military action — envoy to UN
The diplomat noted that Tehran acted in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter fulfilling its right to self-defense
Read more
Russian defense minister, Turkey’s intel chief focus on Middle East tensions
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start for dispatching Turkish servicemen to Libya the day before
Read more
Putin pays visit to Damascus, meets Syria’s al-Assad
Russian President also underlined that it is clear to the naked eye that peaceful life is returning to the streets of Damascus
Read more
US proposal for cooperation makes no sense as long as sanctions remain — Iran’s envoy
Iran will not be misled by the US president giving offer of cooperation when he has imposed unprecedented sanctions, Majid Takht Ravanchi claimed
Read more
Zakharova emphasizes word 'mistake' in US statement on withdrawal of troops from Iraq
Earlier, General Mark Millie, the head of the Chief of Staff Committee (CNA) of the US Armed Forces, told reporters that a letter about the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq had been published in error, it was a preliminary draft
Read more
Trump: US imposes new tough economic sanctions against Iran
US citizens were not injured in Iran's missile strikes, according to Trump
Read more
Ukrainian aircraft with 180 people aboard crashes after take-off in Tehran — media
According to the Fars news agency, the passenger jet crashed due to technical problems
Read more
IRGC calls Israel ‘a US accomplice’ in assassination on General Soleimani — Fars news
The situation in the Middle East deteriorated after the Pentagon announced on January 3 that Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Qasem Soleimani had been killed in a US airstrike
Read more
UN lauds Trump’s statement on Iran, views it as step to de-escalation
Earlier, Trump addressed the nation at the White House saying that the US is ready to embrace peace with Iran
Read more