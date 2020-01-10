Abkhazia’s president to hold meeting with opposition

SUKHUM, January 10. /TASS/. Abkhaz President Raul Khajimba and opposition figures calling for his resignation have agreed to have a meeting on Friday brokered by members of the national Civic Chamber, Secretary of the chamber Daniil Ubiria told TASS.

"There is a mutual consent for them (president and opposition - TASS) to hold talks through the mediation of the Civic Chamber’s members to look for ways to overcome confrontation," he said. The official added that four most reputable members of the chamber were chosen to assist in the talks.

According to him, the meeting is planned for around 16 pm (local time) on Friday. Ubiria noted that the main objective of the negotiations is to prevent the conflict from deteriorating further. "Any confrontation that can cross the red line, permit violence is the end of Abkhazia’s statehood. The president’s side understands this as well as those who are struggling for power today, but not all of them unfortunately," he added.

Abkhazia plunged into a political crisis on January 9 when protesters gathered outside the office of Abkhaz President Raul Khajimba demanding his resignation and stormed into the building. After a session of the national Security Council chaired by Khajimba, the president appealed to the citizens, urging them not to yield to provocations and to stay calm. He did not rule out, however, that a state of emergency could be declared in the country amid the developments in the capital city of Sukhum. The Abkhaz parliament later convened for an urgent meeting to adopt an appeal to the president asking him to step down. The president, in turn, urged the opposition to hold talks.