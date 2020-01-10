Abkhaz security official says protesters snatched weapons from presidential staff building

“There was a break-in at the armory [in the presidential administration building] and almost all weapons storage cabinets have been pried open… According to our information, a certain amount [of weapons] that got into their hands from there is currently in their possession,” he said.

He added that some protesters had weapons on them when they stormed the building on Thursday, but, they did not use any. Kilba noted that law enforcement officers who ensure order in the center of the city are “unarmed on principle.”

Abkhazia plunged into a political crisis on January 9 when protesters gathered outside the president’s office demanding his resignation and stormed the building. After a session of Abkhazia’s Security Council, chaired by President Raul Khajimba, he appealed to the citizens, urging them not to yield to incitement and provocations, but to stay calm. He did not rule out, however, that a state of emergency could be declared in the country amid the developments in the capital city of Sukhum. The Abkhaz parliament later convened for an urgent meeting to adopt an appeal to the president asking him to step down. Khajimba, in turn, called on the opposition to sit down at the negotiating table and pointed out that the parliament’s move can lead to the situation worsening even further.

On Friday morning, protesters again flocked to the square in front of the presidential office. The building remains under their control.