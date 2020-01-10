Ukraine and Germany agree to cooperate in plane crash investigation — minister

KIEV, January 10. /TASS/. Kiev and Berlin have agreed to cooperate in the investigation of the Ukraine International Airlines plane crash in Iran, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko said on Thursday after talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

"Thanked Heiko Maas for German support and sympathy after PS752 tragedy," Pristayko wrote on his official Twitter account. "During the phone call we agreed to cooperate for independent and transparent investigation," he added.

"We discussed also 'Minsk settlement'. Waiting for news after the meeting between [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin on 11 January," Pristayko said.

On January 8, the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 plane crashed shortly after takeoff near Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport. According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko, 176 people on board died. Among them were citizens of Afghanistan, Germany, Iran, Canada, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Sweden.