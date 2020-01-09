Abkhazia’s president asks people to avoid yielding to provocations

SUKHUM, January 9. /TASS/. Abkhazia’s President Raul Khadzhimba has issued a statement following a meeting of the Security Council in connection with rallies in the capital. He urged the people to avoid yielding to provocations and stay calm.

"Dear fellow citizens, in connection with the latest events that have taken place in Sukhum I am asking you to stay calm and avoid yielding to provocations," the statement runs. He warned against "jeopardizing the existence of the state in this no easy situation.".