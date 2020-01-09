Turkish top diplomat calls for preventing Iraq from becoming arena of confrontation

ANKARA, January 9. /TASS/. Ankara calls for preventing Iraq from turning into an arena of confrontation between foreign powers, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Baghdad on Thursday.

"Turkey and Iraq will continue cooperating in order to overcome this dark period in the history of Iraq. We call for preventing our neighbor from becoming an arena of confrontation between foreign powers," he pointed out.

According to Cavusoglu, "the recent attacks on military bases in Iraq created serious issues in the region.".