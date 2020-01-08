Putin, Erdogan back settlement in Persian Gulf by peaceful means

ISTANBUL, January 8. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have supported resolution of all conflicts in the Persian Gulf zone exclusively by peaceful means, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday following talks between the two leaders.

"In light of the events of recent days, the presidents expressed strong support for resolving all issues in the Persian gulf zone and the region in general exclusively by peaceful means in accordance with international law," the Russian minister emphasized.