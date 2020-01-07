Sanchez won support of 167 lawmakers, while 165 voted against him and 18 abstained
Spain’s Pedro Sanchez wins parliament’s support to secure prime minister’s office
Angela Merkel to visit Russia
Putin and Merkel intend to discuss international agenda during bilateral talks
US denies visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif for trip to UN Security Council meeting
Visa was necessary for trip to UN Security Council meeting on Thursday
New trials of Kinzhal hypersonic complex to show bomber’s ability to boost missiles
The Tu-22M3 aircraft "suits perfectly" for Kinzhal hypersonic missiles’ trials by its mass and volume characteristics, the Russian general said
Libya’s Field Marshal Haftar announces all-out mobilization - TV
Khalifa Haftar announce countering and the general mobilization against any foreign troops that will be sent to country
Iraqi militia warns of potential danger in the area of US bases in Iraq
Security forces of Iraq must maintain a distance of at least 1000 meters from American bases starting Sunday evening
Putin, Macron express concern over death of Iranian general Soleimani
The leaders stated that the strike of US could escalate the situation in the region
Russian, Iranian top diplomats discuss latest developments following Soleimani’s killing
Sergey Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif have stressed during Saturday’s phone call that the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani by the US forces is a blatant violation of international law
Undefined hackers claiming to be from Iran attack US government website
The web page also contained a picture of US President Donald Trump being hit in the face by a fist, with blood pouring from his mouth, and launched missiles
Iran’s nuclear program remains under IAEA control, says Russian envoy
According to Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, Iran declared that its nuclear program would be based on its technical needs
US to hit 52 Iranian sites very fast in response to any potential attack, Trump warns
US President noted that the Islamic Republic "will be hit very hard"
US troops won’t leave unless Iraq pays back for US air base, says Trump
USA are going to put sanctions on Iraq, "if there’s any hostility", President Trump says
US President ready to hold talks with Iran on nuclear deal reconsideration - White House
Trump reiterated earlier that he is set for the dialog with Tehran and is ready to meet Iranian representatives without conditions precedent. The US administration has stressed up to now that the proposal remains in force
Russian Defense Minister held talks with Iran’s Chief of Staff
The situation in the Middle East aggravated dramatically after the US missile strike near the Baghdad airport, killing head of the Iran’s Quds Force Qasem Soleimani
Zakharova emphasizes word 'mistake' in US statement on withdrawal of troops from Iraq
Earlier, General Mark Millie, the head of the Chief of Staff Committee (CNA) of the US Armed Forces, told reporters that a letter about the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq had been published in error, it was a preliminary draft
Russia and China block UNSC statement on US embassy bombing in Iraq - Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya said that the statement did not account for further developments
Baghdad’s ‘green zone’, Iraqi air base housing US troops come under fire
There are no casualties or damage
North Macedonia, Greece receive gas from Russia via TurkStream - Bulgartransgaz CEO
Vladimir Malinov noted that the supply of gas via the Trans-Balkan pipeline from Romania has almost stopped since the beginning of the year
Russian defense ministry highlights Solemaini’s contribution to combating IS in Syria
According to his statement, the killing of the commander will lead to an escalation of military-political tensions in the Middle East, negatively affecting the global security system
Russian Defense Minister discussed situation in Middle East with Turkey’s MIT chief
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start for dispatching Turkish servicemen to Libya the day before
‘Legal notice not required’ if US strikes back should Iran strike US target, says Trump
US President notes that ‘such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless’
Iran will never have nuclear weapons - US President
"Iran will never have a nuclear weapon!" he wrote
Erdogan says killing of Soleimani should not be left without response
Turkish President pointed out that in the latest phone call he asked US President Donald Trump to "refrain from escalation with Iran"
Iraq restricts coalition forces’ movement, preparing foreign troop pullout - reports
The situation in Iraq deteriorated dramatically on December 29 after US airstrikes on facilities of the Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Syria and Iraq
Putin announces plans to talk about declining incomes of Russians in his January address
Russian President said that, in particular, he had in mind the "issues related to overcoming stagnation in areas of citizens' incomes, reducing the number of people living at the minimum wage, and overcoming poverty"
Body of Iran’s General Soleimani delivered to Iran - ISNA news agency
According to the news agency, the body of Qassem Soleimani was delivered to the city of Ahvaz
Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss latest events in Middle East - source
Sergei Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the latest developments in Syria, Libya and Iraq, as well as other regional issues
Merkel, Macron and Johnson urge Iran to abandon moves violating nuclear deal
Merkel, Macron and Johnson also urged the Iraqi authorities to ensure support for the US-led anti-terrorist coalition
US Congress to vote on resolution to limit Trump’s military action against Iran
The resolution reasserts Congress's long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration's military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days
Russia loses to Canada at 2020 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships
Canada clinched a 4-3 victory over Russia
President Maduro backs Luis Parra as Venezuela Speaker
Earlier, Parra, who is Guaido’s rival, declared himself head of the chamber
Libyan parliament votes to break off relations with Turkey - TV
The Parliament also supported the idea of empowering the General Staff of the Armed Forces to block airports, ports and checkpoints that are under the control of the militia
Venezuelan opposition declares Guaido as Speaker of the National Assembly
Juan Pablo Guanipa and Carlos Berrizbeitia were appointed his deputies
Uniper eyes opportunities to quickly complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Earlier, the Swiss company Allseas, which is laying pipes for Nord Stream 2, suspended operations and removed all vessels from the construction area in the Baltic Sea due to the threat of US sanctions
Iranian Navy commander says US tried to hamper Russia-Iran-China drills
Hossein Khanzadi added though that the Americans’ plots had been foiled due to deceptive maneuvers by the participants in the drills
Russian lawmaker slams as "clumsy" Brussels’ idea to invite Iranian foreign minister
Konstantin Kosachev believes that a more responsible option for Brussels would have been to invite US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with the aim "to explain to him that following these adventurous actions, Washington has placed its European and regional allies in a predicament"
General Soleimani was key figure in cooperation with Russia - Iran leader’s top adviser
"Soleimani was a key figure in our bilateral partnership with Russia and showed big respect for Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom he had close relationship", Ali Akbar Velayati said
WADA determines size of Russia's annual contribution to organization’s budget in 2020
The size of Russia's contribution will be more than $ 1 million
Supply of Russian oil to Belarusian refineries renewed
Deputy Chairman of Belneftekhim Concern Vladimir Sizov noted that up to 650,000 tonnes of oil might be delivered to Belarus in January
Russian foreign minister stresses that Soleimani’s killing violates international law
Lavrov has also called on Washington to abandon unlawful forceful tactics and to resolve issues through negotiations
