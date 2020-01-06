World must prevent start of new war - UN

UN, January 7. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the world leaders to renew dialog and prevent the start of a new war.

"I have been following the recent rise in global tensions with great concern," Guterres said in his statement to reporters.

"I am in constant contact with leading officials around the world. My message is simple and clear: Stop escalation. Exercise maximum restraint. Re-start dialogue. Renew international cooperation," the Secretary-General said. "Let us not forget the terrible human suffering caused by war," he noted. "It is our common duty to avoid it," Guterres added.