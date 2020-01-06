LNA fully controls Sirte, including airport - TV

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The Libyan National Army (LNA) headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar established control over the city of Sirte, including the airport and the coastal port, Sky News Arabiya TV Channel reports on Monday.

LNA forces are in the downtown and are ready to respond to any developments, the TV Channel reports.

Currently, Libya has two supreme executive authorities, namely the internationally-recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and the interim government of Abdullah al-Thani, seated in the east of the country, along with the elected parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army headed by Haftar.