EU to hold extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers on January 10 - source

BRUSSELS, January 6. /TASS/. The European Union will hold an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers on January 10 in Brussels to discuss the situation in Iraq and Iran, including the future of the nuclear deal after US air strikes, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS on Monday.

"The extraordinary meeting of the EU Council on foreign affairs will take place on January 10 in Brussels. It is planned to discuss escalation in Iraq and Iran’s actions on the nuclear deal," the diplomat said.

The situation in Iraq is currently discussed in NATO headquarters at the extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the ambassador level.