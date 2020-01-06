Japan’s authorities seek extradition of ex-Nissan chief Ghosn - official

TOKYO, January 6. /TASS/. Japanese authorities are currently seeking extradition of former CEO of the French-Japanese automobile alliance Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Carlos Ghosn from Lebanon through diplomatic channels, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday on the air with the Japanese television.

"We are employing various diplomatic resources and taking all the required efforts [for extradition of Carlos Ghosn," Suga said, cited by the Kyodo news agency.

As reported earlier, an international order to arrest the ex-businessman was received in Lebanon from Interpol. According to Kyodo, Japanese authorities made the relevant request to Interpol.

Carlos Ghosn fled Japan where he had been under house arrest facing a court trial in Tokyo. On December 31, 2019, Ghosn confirmed that he was in Lebanon.

Carlos Ghosn and former Nissan executive director Greg Kelly were arrested on November 19, 2018, on suspicion of violating Japan's financial laws. Investigators said that Ghosn failed to declare his reward of nine billion yen (over $80 million), when he was the chair of Nissan Board of Directors between 2010 and 2018. Other charges were brought against him as well.

In March 2019, Ghosn was released from the Tokyo District Prison on bail of one billion yen (around $9 mln), but was taken into custody again on April 4 after additional charges were filed.

In late April 2019, a court in Tokyo ruled to release him on bail of 500 million yen (approximately $4.5 million). Under the terms of the bail, Ghosn had no right of leaving his apartments in Tokyo and meeting with his wife without a permission.