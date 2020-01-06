US seeking to get approval for their actions in Iraq from NATO members - source

BRUSSELS, January 6. /TASS/. The United States endeavors to have approval voiced by NATO member-states for their actions in Iraq, including the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS on Monday.

"The US side demands support for anti-terrorist actions of the Pentagon in Iraq and Syria, including the latest air raids, in its contacts with allies [NATO member-states - TASS]," the source says.

"The US underscores importance of keeping the unity of the anti-terrorist coalition in Iraq and Syria and adhering to the principle of Atlantic solidarity," the source added.

An extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the ambassador level was called in Brussels earlier on Monday to discuss the dramatic aggravation of the situation in the Middle East.