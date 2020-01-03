Iranian Quds commander killed in Baghdad missile attack

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in a missile attack near the Baghdad airport on Friday, Sky News Arabia TV channel has reported.

The US has confirmed delivering strikes on two Iranian-linked targets in Baghdad on Friday, Reuters reported citing sources in the Washington administration.

Earlier, AFP reported citing a source in Iraqi security forces that at least eight people were killed in a missile attack on the Baghdad airport.