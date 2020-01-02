Austrian government plans to maintain dialogue with Russia

VIENNA, January 2. /TASS/. Austria’s new coalition government led by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz plans to boost the Sochi Dialogue public forum aimed at maintaining dialogue with Russia, the Austrian People's Party and the Greens said in the 2020-2024 joint government program available to TASS. According to the document, the Austrian government will also call for easing sanctions on Russia if the Minsk Agreements on the Ukrainian crisis are implemented.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria agreed at their June 2018 meeting in Vienna to facilitate the establishment of the Sochi Dialogue forum in order to boost ties between the two countries’ civil societies. On May 15, 2019, Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi hosted the founding meeting of the forum.

The next Sochi Dialogue meeting is scheduled to be held in the Austrian city of Salzburg in 2020. It will be dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Salzburg Festival.