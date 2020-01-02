France has no plans to extradite ex-Nissan chief Ghosn, says official

PARIS, January 2. /TASS/. France will not extradite former CEO of the French-Japanese automobile alliance Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Carlos Ghosn, if he returns there, French Secretary of State for Finance and Economy Agnes Pannier-Runacher told the BFM television on Thursday.

"If Carlos Ghosn returns to France, he will not be extradited, because the country never extradites its citizens," she stressed. "We apply the same rules to Mr. Ghosn that exist for all other citizens."

When asked about France’s cooperation with Japan in the Ghosn case, she noted that "the country will not send a request for his extradition to Lebanon, since this case is being handled by Japan." "Charges against Ghosn have been brought by Japan rather than France, and Japan has no extradition agreement with Lebanon," she said.

Carlos Ghosn who fled Japan where he had been under house arrest facing a court trial in Tokyo in spring held two French passports. On December 31, Ghosn confirmed that he was in Lebanon.

Carlos Ghosn and former Nissan executive director Greg Kelly were arrested on November 19, 2018, on suspicion of violating Japan's financial laws. Investigators said that Ghosn failed to declare his reward of nine billion yen (over $80 million), when he was the chair of Nissan Board of Directors between 2010 and 2018. Other charges were brought against him as well.

In March 2019, Ghosn was released from the Tokyo District Prison on bail of one billion yen (around $9 mln), but was taken into custody again on April 4 after additional charges were filed.

In late April, a court in Tokyo ruled to release him on bail of 500 million yen (approximately $4.5 million). Under the terms of the bail, Ghosn had no right of leaving his apartments in Tokyo and meeting with his wife without a permission.