Kurz declares formation of Austria’s government in coalition with Greens

VIENNA, January 2. /TASS/. The Austrian People’s Party will form a coalition government in cooperation with the Greens, APP leader Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday. He received the mandate to form a cabinet of ministers after his party’s victory in the parliamentary elections last autumn.

The APP and the Greens have been in talks on a coalition cabinet since November 11, 2019. The Freedom Party of Austria preferred not to enter into coalition talks with the APP in the light of its poor election performance. As for the Social Democratic Party and New Austria, Kurz did not consider them as potential partners in a coalition government due to fundamental disagreements.

"I’m pleased to inform you that we managed to achieve a result [to agree on a government with the Greens]. We will be able to present our government’s program in the morning," Kurz told a news conference in Vienna after official completion of the talks with the Greens, whose leader, Werner Kogler, said that the two parties were prepared to take responsibility for the future of Austria.