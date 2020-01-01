IOC president: Olympic Games must not be platform to advance political interests

TASS, January 1. The Olympic Games are a global platform for athletes and must never be used by anyone to promote one’s own political interests, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach said in his New Year’s message posted on the organizations’ official website on Wednesday.

"We can only accomplish our mission to unite the world if the Olympic Games stand above and beyond any and all political differences," he. "We can only achieve this global solidarity and true universality if the IOC and the Olympic Games are politically neutral."

"The Olympic Games are always a global platform for the athletes and their sporting performances. They are not, and must never be, a platform to advance political or any other potentially divisive ends. We stand firmly against the growing politicisation of sport because only in this way can we accomplish our mission to unite the world in peaceful competition. As history has shown, such politicisation of sport leads to no result and in the end just deepens existing divisions," he stressed.

Summing up the results of 2019, Bach said the IOC had taken serious efforts to strengthen the credibility of the Olympic Games. According to the IOC president, the organization plans to work out an action plan to " reinforce the protection of the clean athletes" and spend ten million US dollars on this pan. "This commitment represents a major step forward in the fight against doping together with the World Anti-Doping Agency," he said.

He recalled that the next Olympic Summer Games will be held in Tokyo on July 24 through August 9, and the Winter Youth Olympic Games will be held in Switzerland’s Lausanne on January 9-22. "We start off this momentous year with the Winter Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020, in what will be a special moment for all the young athletes and for everybody in the Olympic Capital. For the first time, this unique festival of culture, youth and winter sport will come to our home, the Olympic Capital of Lausanne," he noted. "The Winter Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020 will inspire a new generation with Olympic sport and the Olympic values."

"When the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 get underway, the eyes of the world will be on Japan. Over half of the world’s population will follow these Olympic Games, demonstrating their true universality," he said. "I have never seen an Olympic host as prepared as Tokyo at this stage before the Games. All the elements for successful Olympic Games are already in place.".