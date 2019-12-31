Trump praises 'great coordination' between Russia and US to prevent terrorist attacks

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has marked "great and important coordination" between Russia and the United States, thanks to which Russian intelligence services managed to prevent terrorist attacks in Russia.
President Putin of Russia called to thank me and the U.S. for informing them of a planned terrorist attack in the very beautiful city of Saint Petersburg. They were able to quickly apprehend the suspects, with many lives being saved. Great & important coordination!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019
