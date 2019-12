MINSK, December 31. /TASS/. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has received Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev, the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"[The parties] discussed pressing issues related to Belarusian-Russian cooperation, the results of cooperation in 2019, as well as the schedule of upcoming contacts for next year," the ministry said.