Diplomat says China, Russia have one of most durable relations in the world

BEIJING, December 31. /TASS/. Relations between China and Russia have remained one of the most durable in the world in 2019 and will continue to develop in the future, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang told reporters at a press briefing on Tuesday.

"This year marked the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Russia," the diplomat replied to a question about the prospects for bilateral cooperation between Beijing and Moscow in the coming year. "Under the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, bilateral relations of strategic partnership and cooperation have entered a new era. Relations between China and Russia are among the most durable and stable in the world."

He also expressed hope China would continue to do its utmost to build flourishing relations with Russia next year.

"We have a lot to do together. The path can be long, but we will move towards the goal step by step. We will continue to work together to implement the agreements reached by our leaders, continue strategic coordination and communication to protect common interests, maintain global peace and security, bringing even more wisdom and sound decisions to this world," the diplomat stressed.