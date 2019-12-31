Tokayev invites Putin to visit Kazakhstan in 2020

NUR-SULTAN, December 31. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and invited him to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan next year, the Kazakh president’s press service reported on Tuesday.

"The heads of state expressed satisfaction with the progressive development of comprehensive cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries and trust-based contacts, which benefits the common cause of further rapprochement between Kazakhstan and Russia. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Vladimir Putin to pay an official visit to our country next year," the press service said.

The two heads of state agreed to continue joint work in bilateral and multilateral formats and exchanged New Year greetings.