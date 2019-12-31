Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn confirms moving to Lebanon from Japan - agency

TOKYO, December 31. /TASS/. Former CEO of the French-Japanese automobile alliance Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Carlos Ghosn, who was under a house arrest facing a court trial in Tokyo next spring, has confirmed that he left Japan and moved to Lebanon, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

"I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied," Reuters cited Ghosn as saying.

"I have not fled justice - I have escaped injustice and political persecution," he stated. "I can now finally communicate freely with the media, and look forward to starting next week."

Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported earlier in the day that Ghosn was likely to have left Japan without a required permission as he was under a house arrest.

French newspaper Les Echos announced on Monday that Ghosn, 65, who holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, landed in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on board of a private jet flying from Turkey.

"It seems that he did it without a permission," Kyodo cited a source in the law enforcement bodies as saying. "We have no information that the house arrest conditions have been changed for Ghosn."

One of Ghosn’s lawyers said earlier in an interview with Japan’s broadcaster NHK that he knew nothing about his client’s possible escape from the country.

Carlos Ghosn and former Nissan executive director Greg Kelly were arrested on November 19, 2018 on suspicion of violating Japan's financial laws. Investigators claim that he failed to declare his reward of nine billion yen (over $80 million), when he was the chair of Nissan Board of Directors between 2010 and 2018. Ghosn was also pressed later with a number of other charges.

In March, Ghosn was released from the Tokyo District Prison on a bail of one billion yen (around $9 mln), but was taken into custody again on April 4 after additional charges were filed.

In late April, a court in Tokyo ruled to release him on bail of 500 million yen (approximately $4.5 million). Under the terms of the bail, Ghosn had no right of leaving his apartments in Tokyo and meeting with his wife without a permission.