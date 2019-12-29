Next Forum of Belarusian and Russian Regions to be held in Minsk in autumn 2020

MINSK, December 29. /TASS/. The 7th Forum of Belarusian and Russian Regions will be held in Minsk in the autumn of 2020, Belarusian National Assembly Speaker Natalia Kochanova said on Sunday.

"We already spoke with [Russian Federation Council Speaker] Valentina Matviyenko about that matter. We have already sent our proposals on the date of the forum to the Russian side. It will most likely be in the autumn. As for the venue, it will most probably be organized in Minsk and the Minsk region," Kochanova told ONT TV channel.

The 1st Forum of Belarusian and Russian Regions was held in Minsk in 2014. The following forums were held in Russia’s Sochi, in Minsk, in Moscow, and in Belarusian Mogilev. The previous forum was held in St. Petersburg in July and focused on interregional ties as a groundwork for common cultural and humanitarian space between the two nations.