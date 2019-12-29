{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Among prisoners returned to Kiev are 12 servicemen and 64 civilians — SBU

According to preliminary reports, Kiev handed over 124 people to Donbass, while Donbass handed over 76 people to Kiev in the prisoner exchange that took place on December 29
Read also
Donbass prisoner exchange real result of Normandy Four summit — Ukrainian minister

KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. Among prisoners who were returned to Kiev by Donbass are 12 servicemen and 64 civilians, the press service of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on Sunday.

"As a result of the exchange, 12 servicemen returned home, three of which were held captive on the territory of separate parts of Donestk and Lugansk regions since 2015, and 64 civilians, 17 of which were held captive since 2015 and 2016," the press service said.

On December 29, Kiev and Donbass exchanged prisoners near the Gorlovka — Mayorskoye checkpoint. According to preliminary reports, Kiev handed over 124 people to Donbass, while Donbass handed over 76 people to Kiev.

Tags
Ukraine crisis
Decision to hand over former Berkut officers to Donbass was "political" — Zelensky
On December 29, Kiev and Donbass exchanged prisoners near the Gorlovka — Mayorskoye checkpoint
Read more
Syrian government troops repel two militant attacks in Idlib — Reconciliation center
Each of the attacks involved up to 50 militants, supported by five or six pickup trucks with heavy weaponry mounted on them
Read more
First regiment of Avangard hypersonic missile systems goes on combat duty in Russia
The new weapon was unveiled by Putin on March 1 last year
Read more
Ukrainian government approves amicable agreement with Gazprom
Justice Minister Denys Maliuska has been authorized to sign the agreement
Read more
Russian ambassador explains to Poland Moscow's position in discussion over WWII
Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry over the discussion that followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements about the Polish ambassador to Nazi Germany before the Second World War
Read more
Ural Airlines plane makes successful emergency landing at Yekaterinburg airport
There were 149 passengers onboard the plane
Read more
Ukraine’s Naftogaz confirms receiving $2.9bln from Russia’s Gazprom
Russia's Gazprom paid $2.9 billion to Ukraine's Naftogaz in accordance with the Stockholm arbitration ruling
Read more
Russia demonstrates Avangard hypersonic missile system to US
It was done for the purpose of keeping the New START Treaty viable and effective, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
Magnus Carlsen wins FIDE World Rapid Championship in Moscow
Carlsen remained undefeated throughout the entire tournament, gathering 11.5 points in total after 15 rounds
Read more
Iran plans to hold more joint military drills with Russia, China
Sayyari warned other nations against interfering into the trilateral exercise
Read more
First batch of Russian-made Su-30SM fighters arrives in Armenia
The Armenian authorities announced earlier that they had acquired four Su-30SM multirole fighters from Russia
Read more
Putin thanks Trump for shared information that helped prevent terror attacks - Kremlin
The conversation was initiated by the Russian side
Read more
Uniper eyes opportunities to quickly complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Earlier, the Swiss company Allseas, which is laying pipes for Nord Stream 2, suspended operations and removed all vessels from the construction area in the Baltic Sea due to the threat of US sanctions
Read more
US beefs up naval presence near Russia’s easternmost Chukotka peninsula - command
Chief of Staff of Russia’s North-Eastern Joint Command Mikhail Bilichenko noted that the US Armed Forces displayed activity in that area before but this was routine operational combat training
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet’s commander points to increased NATO activities in Arctic
Alexander Moiseyev said that the military political situation within the boundaries of the fleet’s responsibility is stable and controlled
Read more
Texts of Russian-Ukrainian gas transit deals not agreed yet — Naftogaz
The talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Vienna continue since Thursday
Read more
Russian Embassy comments on Spanish newspaper's report about Russian "spies" in Catalonia
Earlier, El Paris newspaper reported that three suspected "GRU [Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate] members" visited Barcelona in 2016 and 2017
Read more
Ukraine, Russia start process of signing gas transit agreements in Vienna
The new round of the talks between two delegations started on December 26
Read more
Putin says Crimean Bridge built to serve people ‘for centuries’
The Russian leader said he experienced "a feeling of joy and satisfaction for the work done with a good result," when he was crossing this bridge
Read more
Zelensky confirms preparations for prisoner exchange in Donbass on Dec 29
Ukrainian President noted that verification of all people should be fully completed
Read more
Russia’s top brass mulls arming military pilots with PP-2000 submachine gun
A more compact PP-2000 submachine gun is meant to replace the Kalashnikov AKS-74U assault rifle
Read more
Informational pressure on Russian army increasing lately — deputy defense minister
Russian First Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov said that "media and communications have become a sphere of very serious confrontation"
Read more
Russia developing air defense systems based on new physical principles
The weapons based on these principles include laser and microwave guns, sonic weapons and others
Read more
Russia’s response to US’ sanctions against Nord Stream-2 to be well-balanced - deputy PM
Dmitry Kozak noted that the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline will be completed despite Washington’s sanctions
Read more
No response yet from Trump, Kim Jong-un on attending Victory Day in Moscow — Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that all invitations to Moscow celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War have already been sent
Read more
Mass deliveries of fifth-generation Su-57 fighter to Russian troops to begin in 2020
The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
Read more
Press review: Erdogan gunning for Libyan intervention and Israel braces for war with Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, December 27
Read more
Estonian president hopes for Putin’s visit to her country next year
She said that direct contacts between the leaders of Russia and Estonia were necessary
Read more
Putin, Merkel reiterate commitment to support Nord Stream-2 - Kremlin
The leaders also noted progress reached at the talks on further transit of Russian gas via Ukraine after January 1, 2020
Read more
Ural Airlines plane prepares for emergency landing in Yekaterinburg
A source in the emergency services informed that according to the preliminary data, the plane’s systems detected a technical malfunction
Read more
Russia records its biggest-ever win over Canada in ice hockey World Juniors
Russian netminder Amir Miftakhov turned aside 28 shots
Read more
Russian schoolgirl receives Labrador puppy as a gift from Putin
The 12-year-old girl studies at a specialized school for children with disabilities
Read more
Nord Stream should not concern US, it is a "European matter" — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project "does not concern anyone except for the countries involved in the project geographically or financially"
Read more
Press review: US waiting for Kim’s Christmas ‘gift’ and Russia eyes de-dollarizing Ecuador
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 25
Read more
Denmark permit on Nord Stream 2 does not cover use of specific vessels — DEA
The permit covers the laying of the main line, according to the agency’s representative
Read more
Information from US helps detain two Russians plotting terror attacks in St. Petersburg
Two Russian nationals planed terror attacks in places of mass gathering in Russia’s second largest city St. Petersburg during the New Year holidays
Read more
Putin signs law on minimum wage hike to $195 starting 2020
Currently the minimum wage amount is $181.8
Read more
Nord Stream 2 to be commissioned by the end of 2020
The new pipeline, basically following the same route as Nord Stream, will traverse economic zones and territorial water of five countries, namely Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany
Read more
Donbass prisoner swap with Kiev to take place on Dec 29 - DPR envoy
Daria Morozova informed that Kiev is expected to hand over 87 people for Donbass’ 55
Read more
First in past two years prisoner exchange in Donbass over
The prisoner swap formula is preliminarily 123 for 77
Read more
Stalin, unlike Europe’s leaders, did not disgrace himself by meeting with Hitler — Putin
The Russian president noted that the archive documents contain frank evaluations of the events of the time of Nazism
Read more
Unknown perpetrators vandalize monument to Soviet marshal Konev in Prague
The vandals slung a chain of sausages with memorial ribbons attached to them over the marshal’s arm
Read more
Donbass republics, Ukraine start prisoner swap near Gorlovka
Donetsk and Lugansk are set to hand over 55 persons to Kiev and expect to receive 87 people
Read more
Russia-Ukraine gas talks in Vienna lasting over six hours
Moscow and Kiev announced that a new gas transit contract was agreed for the term of five years
Read more
Control system failure behind Russian fifth-generation Su-57’s crash in Far East — sources
A Su-57 fighter aircraft crashed during a test flight in Komsomolsk-on-Amur 111 km from the home airfield
Read more
Dollar expected to hover at around 62-64 rubles in 1H 2020, say experts
Analysts at Rosbank expect the dollar’s exchange rate at around 63 rubles in the first quarter of 2020
Read more
Actress Ornella Muti learns Russian, wants to get Russian citizenship
Rumors that the actress was trying to get the Russian citizenship have circulated since 2016
Read more
Russia’s MMA legend Emelianenko defeats US Quinton Jackson in Bellator competition
The 43-year-old Russian MMA veteran won by knocking out his opponent in the first round
Read more
Su-57 fighter jet went into downward spiral before crash in Russia’s Far East - source
The source said that it was after the control system had failed
Read more
Syrian troops liberate Al-Halba in southeastern Idlib — agency
According to the agency, the town was completely liberated from terrorists
Read more
UN GA adopts Russia-proposed resolution on developing convention on cyber crime
The draft resolution was submitted to the United Nations General Assembly in mid-December after being approved by the GA Third Committee
Read more