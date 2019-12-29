Among prisoners returned to Kiev are 12 servicemen and 64 civilians — SBU

KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. Among prisoners who were returned to Kiev by Donbass are 12 servicemen and 64 civilians, the press service of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on Sunday.

"As a result of the exchange, 12 servicemen returned home, three of which were held captive on the territory of separate parts of Donestk and Lugansk regions since 2015, and 64 civilians, 17 of which were held captive since 2015 and 2016," the press service said.

On December 29, Kiev and Donbass exchanged prisoners near the Gorlovka — Mayorskoye checkpoint. According to preliminary reports, Kiev handed over 124 people to Donbass, while Donbass handed over 76 people to Kiev.