Over 260 Syrians receive medical assistance from Russian military doctors in past day

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. As many as 265 civilians in Syria’s Aleppo and al-Hasakah governorates received medical assistance from Russian military doctors over the past day, Major General Yury Borenkov, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Sunday.

"Medical specialists of the Russian Defense Ministry offered medical assistance to 265 Syrian citizens in the settlements of Kobani in the Aleppo governorate and Qamishli in the al-Hasakah governorate," Borenkov said.

He added that Russian military police continued patrolling missions along six routes in the Aleppo and al-Hasakah governorates.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.