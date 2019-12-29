EU welcomes prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Donbass republics - statement

BRUSSELS, December 29. /TASS/. The European Union has hailed Sunday’s exchange of detainees between Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass as a good example of the implementation of the agreements reached at the latest Normandy Four summit, as follows from the statement of the European Union External Action Service released on Sunday.

"This is a welcome example of implementation of one of the measures agreed at the Normandy 4 Summit of 9 December. The European Union expects all parties to further build on this momentum. Work to implement the measures agreed at the Summit must continue," the statement says.

It also called for further investigation into what it called "the tragic events on Maidan in 2014," not specifying however what these words implied.

Brussels stressed "the importance of the implementation of the Minsk agreements in full, including a permanent ceasefire" and pledged to continue its support "to the work of the Normandy format, the OSCE and the Trilateral Contact Group."

Along with that, the European Union said it "remains in steadfast support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Kiev and the Donbass republics exchanged prisoners earlier on Sunday. The swap was carried put near the Mayorskoye checkpoint. According to preliminary data, Ukraine released 124 people and the Donbass republics handed over to Kiev 76 people.