OSCE hopes for more positive steps in Donbass in 2020

VIENNA, December 29. /TASS/. OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak has welcomed Sunday’s release and exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and expressed the hope for more steps towards peaceful settlement in eastern Ukraine in 2020, the OSCE press office said on Sunday.

"The exchange of a large group detainees during this holiday period is particularly important. Families will be able to reunite and spend time together during the holiday season," Lajcak said in a statement.

He called on the parties to the conflict in Ukraine to stay committed to the complete ceasefire as was agreed in Paris during the Normandy Four summit in early December.

"I remain hopeful that we will see more of these urgently needed positive steps towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict in 2020. Within its mandate, the OSCE, through the Trilateral Contact Group and the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, stands ready to support," he added.

Kiev and the Donbass republics exchanged prisoners earlier on Sunday. The swap was carried put near the Mayorskoye checkpoint. According to preliminary data, Ukraine released 124 people and the Donbass republics handed over to Kiev 76 people.