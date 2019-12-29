Merkel, Macron hail prisoner exchange in Donbass - German government spokesperson

BERLIN, December 29. /TASS/. Berlin and Paris hail Sunday’s exchange of detainees in Donbass as a step helping rebuild trust between the sides, German government deputy spokesperson Martina Fitz said.

"Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron hail today’s release and exchange of prisoners in eastern Ukraine," she said.

"Ahead of the New Year and Orthodox Christmas celebrations, today’s swap was a humanitarian gesture that has been awaited for long. It will be a contribution to the restoration of trust between the sides," she said.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also welcomed the exchange of detainees and stressed that "assertive diplomacy yields results." He pledged that Berlin and Paris would continue efforts to settle the Ukrainian conflict.

Kiev and the Donbass republics exchanged prisoners earlier on Sunday. The swap was carried put near the Mayorskoye checkpoint. According to preliminary data, Ukraine released 124 people and the Donbass republics handed over to Kiev 76 people.