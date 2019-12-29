Ukraine receives 76 people in prisoner swap with Donbass - Zelensky’s office

KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. Ukraine has received 76 people in a prisoner swap with the Donbass republics, the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Sunday.

"The mutual release of prisoners is over. Seventy-six our people are in safety in the territory controlled by Ukraine," it said on its Telegram account, adding that details will be made public later.

Kiev and the Donbass republics exchanged prisoners earlier on Sunday. The swap was carried put near the Mayorskoye checkpoint. According to preliminary information, Kiev released and handed over 124 people to the Donbass republics.