Syrian government troops repel two militant attacks in Idlib — Reconciliation center

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Syrian pro-government forces in the Idlib governorate repelled two militant attacks early on Saturday, the Russian reconciliation center said.

"Between 1:00 and 2:30 local time on December 28, 2019, militants of the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, supported by armed opposition members from the Syrian National Army, attempted two attacks on positions held by government troops near the town of Jarjanaz of the Idlib governorate," Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, told reporters.

"Each of the attacks involved up to 50 militants, supported by five or six pickup trucks with heavy weaponry mounted on them," he went on.

According to the Russian general, artillery units of the Syrian pro-government forces responded by fire, stopping the attackers and flinging them back to their initial positions. Militants lost 30 people killed, two pickup tracks used in the attack were destroyed. No casualties among the Syrian troops were reported.

The Russian military keep fulfilling their tasks under the October 22, 2019 Russian-Turkish memorandum of understanding. Russian military police continue their patrols on the Syrian territory. Russian Army Aviation planes carry out aerial patrols in the country’s airspace.

According to the Russian military, ceasefire violations are still being reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone, with 38 shelling attacks reported in the past 24 hours.

The Russian reconciliation center reiterated its call to field commanders of illegal armed groups to abstain from provocations and engage in peaceful settlement in areas under their control.