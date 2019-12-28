LPR fulfills all conditions for Dec 29 prisoners swap — envoy

LUGANSK, December 28. /TASS/. The authorities of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have fulfilled all conditions for the prisoners swap between Ukraine and Donbass planned for December 29, the republic’s envoy to the humanitarian subgroup of the Contact Group for the settlement in Ukraine, head of the LPR’s group on prisoners swap Olga Kobtseva said on Saturday.

"Following the results of verification of detained persons on December 27 and 28, almost all people requested by our side, whose location has been identified, have confirmed their consent to be swapped," she was quoted as saying by the LuganskInformCenter news agency. "We deeply hope that the Ukrainian side will fulfill the commitments announced within the framework of the Normandy meeting, and a full-fledged exchange under the ‘all identified for all identified’ formula will be held tomorrow," she said, adding that "all required conditions have been fulfilled from LPR’s side."

The prisoner exchange is expected near the Gorlovka-Mayorskoye point of entry/exit on the line of contact between the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Ukraine early on Sunday. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed Kiev’s readiness earlier on Saturday. According to DPR’s Commissioner for Human Rights Darya Morozova, Donetsk and Lugansk will hand over 55 people to Kiev and expect to receive 87 people.