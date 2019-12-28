Zelensky confirms preparations for prisoner exchange in Donbass on Dec 29

KIEV, December 28. /TASS/. Kiev is preparing to exchange prisoners in Donbass on Sunday, December 29, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Saturday.

"Prisoners will be exchanged. We are expecting that," he was quoted as saying by the presidential office’s press service. "Verification of all people should be fully completed," Zelensky added.

Prisoner exchange is expected near the Mayorskoye point of entry/exit on the line of contact in Donbass early on Sunday. According to DPR Commissioner for Human Rights Darya Morozova, Donetsk and Lugansk will hand over 55 people to Kiev and expect to receive 87 people.