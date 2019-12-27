Russian Embassy comments on Spanish newspaper's report about Russian "spies" in Catalonia

MADRID, December 27. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Spain has commented on the article in El Pais newspaper about Russian "spies" in Catalonia.

Earlier, El Paris newspaper reported that three suspected "GRU [Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate] members" visited Barcelona in 2016 and 2017. According to the newspaper, these people are allegedly members of some "Unit 29155."

"Commenting on the tireless work of researchers from El Pais newspaper on trying to find a source of the Catalonian crisis in Russia, we would want to draw their attention to one revealing fact. There is a suspicious coincidence: the number of the alleged Russian unit mentioned in the newspaper ends in 155, which creates a new reality in itself. So, forward on the trail," the embassy wrote on its official Twitter account.

On 1 October 2017, a referendum on Catalonia's independence was held. Madrid initially called the plebiscite illegitimate and refused to recognize its results. On 27 October 2017, Catalonia's parliament adopted a resolution proclaiming the region's independence. In responde, the Spanish authorities used Article 155 of the Constitution which allowed to limit Catalonia's self-governance powers.