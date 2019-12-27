Putin discusses coordination of actions on Libyan regulation with Egyptian leader

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. During a phone call, Russian and Egyptian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi have reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to coordinating their actions on stabilizing the situation in Libya, the Kremlin press service informed on Friday.

"They have reaffirmed their commitment to coordinating actions with the aim to stabilize the situation in this state [Libya]," the message informed. "They have stressed the importance of the mediation efforts of Germany and the UN in the context of promoting political process with participation of all main Libyan sides."

The call was held on the initiative of Egypt.

The leaders also discussed current issues of Russian-Egyptian cooperation, namely the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Egypt El Dabaa and the resumption of direct flights between both states.

The presidents have exchanged holiday greetings, agreeing to maintain contact in the future.

Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady noted that during the conversation, the presidents discussed activating joint efforts with the aim to regulate the Libyan crisis, combat terrorist groups and put an end to unlawful foreign interference in Libyan affairs.

Libya crisis

There currently are two governments in Libya: the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, which is headquartered in the country’s capital of Tripoli, and Abdullah al-Thani’s cabinet based in the country’s east, which has the support of the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

On December 12, Haftar announced the launch of a crucial offensive aimed at taking control of the country’s capital. The LNA has repeatedly stated that it would oppose any foreign interference in Libya’s domestic affairs and threatened to sink ships and shoot down cargo aircraft carrying military aid from Turkey.