Since October, Australia has seen 8 million hectares of its terrain scorched in one of the country’s worst fire seasons on record. The blazes have claimed the lives of at least 25 people with four firefighters among them, while destroying almost 3000 homes. An estimated 1 billion animals are thought to have perished, and scientists fear long-term damage to many sensitive ecosystems. Take a look at the photos from Australia and how it’s coping with the disaster.
Raging inferno engulfs Australia as deadly bushfires endanger wildlife
The deadly wildfires in Australia have already burned about 8 million hectares of land and destroyed more than 3000 homes
A general view of the fire damage at Flinders Chase National Park after bushfires swept through Kangaroo Island, Australia© EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ
A dead Koala and its joey are seen after bushfires swept through Kangaroo Island, Australia© EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ
Adelaide wildlife rescuer holding a koala he rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, Australia© EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ
A general view of the Kangaroo Island Wilderness Retreat in Australia© EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ
A convoy of army vehicles is on Kangaroo Island as part of Operation Bushfire Assist at the request of the South Australian Government© EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ
Aftermath of bushfires at Flinders Chase National Park on Kangaroo Island, Australia© EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ
View of the Flinders Chase Visitors Office after bushfires swept through Kangaroo Island, Australia© EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ
A barbeque and gas bottles are strewn on around of the destroyed home at Balmoral, Australia© AP Photo/Rick Rycroft
A truck burnt out and a house destroyed at Conjola Park, Australia© AP Photo/Rick Rycroft
A view of the bushfires sweeping through Stokes Bay in Kangaroo Island, Australia© EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ
Firefighters manage a controlled burn near Tomerong, Australia in an effort to contain a larger fire nearby© AP Photo/Rick Rycroft
A firefighting crew battles a fire near Burrill Lake, Australia© AP Photo/Rick Rycroft
A firefighter manages a controlled burn to help contain a larger fire near Falls Creek, Australia© AP Photo/Rick Rycroft
An intentionally lit controlled fire burns intensely near Tomerong, Australia© AP Photo/Rick Rycroft
