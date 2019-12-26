Russian, Turkish military conduct another joint patrol mission in Syria’s Aleppo

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish servicemen conducted a joint patrol mission in the Syrian Aleppo governorate in accordance with the bilateral memorandum from 22 October 2019, Major General Yury Borenkov, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Thursday.

"A joint Russian-Turkish patrol mission was conducted along the Garib-Tahkiq-Takhtani route in the Aleppo governorate. Aerial backing for the convoy was ensured by helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces," Borenkov said.

The Russian military police conducted patrol missions along five routes in the al-Hasakah and Aleppo governorate.

Borenkov also said that as many as 47 shelling attacks had been staged by militants from the Idlib de-escalation zone in the Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Idlib governorates during the day.

According to the Russian general, officers of the Russian reconciliation center conducted two humanitarian operations and delivered 3.875 tonnes of food products to the settlements of Khan-Mamit in the Aleppo governorate and Nava in the Daraa governorate.

In all, the Russian reconciliation center has conducted 2,303 humanitarian operations since the beginning of the settlement process in Syria.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Sochi to agree on a ten-provision memorandum on joint operations to control the situation in northeastern Syria. Under the arrangement, Russian military police and Syrian border guards were deployed to Syrian territories adjacent to the zone of Turkey’s Peace Spring operation from October 23. The first joint patrol mission was conducted east of the Euphrates on November 1 (near Qamishli).

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.