Half of Ukrainians name President Zelensky politician of the year — poll

The incumbent president is followed by Pyotr Poroshenko with a significant margin between them (7.5%, last year — 16%); leader of the Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) Party Yulia Tymoshenko (3%, last year — 12%), parliament Speaker Dmitry Razumkov (3%); and leaders of the Opposition Platform — For Life political party Yuri Boyko (3%, last year — 4%) and Viktor Medvedchuk with 2%. At the same time, a quarter of respondents (24%, last year — 25%) did not name any politician whose work they would want to commend.

KIEV, December 26. /TASS/. Almost half (46%) of Ukrainians recognized incumbent President Vladimir Zelensky as the politician of the year, a poll conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Kiev-based Razumkov Center shows.

Only two politicians have positive ratings of trust. Some 62% said they trust Zelensky while 31% noted that they didn’t. Razumkov enjoys trust of 48% of the respondents, falling out of favor with the remaining 38%.

Moreover, most of those polled do not expect power shifts next year — 18% believe that a snap presidential election is possible while 70% say the opposite; 18% think a snap parliamentary election is feasible and 64% don't; 22% presume that a government reshuffle can happen in 2020 and 58% do not expect such a turn.

Only 21% of Ukrainians think that mass protests leading to power takeovers can happen again in Ukraine in 2020, while 66% of respondents claim the opposite.

The poll was conducted on December 13-18, 2019 among 2017 respondents aged over 18 countrywide. The margin of sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.