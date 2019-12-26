Ukraine drafts bill banning objective coverage of Russia, media reports say

KIEV, December 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Ministry of Culture has drafted a bill that tightens control over the work of media in the country and lists restrictions related to reporting on Russia, the Ukrainian media outlet Strana informed on Thursday after analyzing the text of the draft bill.

"The bill bans objective reporting on Russia and the events in Crimea and Donbass," the media outlet stated. The bill bans spread of "materials containing popularization and propaganda of the aggressor state, its bodies of power, officials and organizations, along with its actions or statements justifying armed aggression and infringement of Ukraine’s territorial integrity."

According to Strana, this means "a total ban on all information from Russia apart from negative reports." The bill also includes Donbass coverage. "It would be impossible to objectively report information from Donbass, provide different points of view," the article notes. The draft bill also says that Russian citizens are unable to own or control Ukrainian media.

The article claims that the goal of this ban is to provide an opportunity for the Ukrainian communications watchdog to check the "undesirable" TV channels and websites, slapping them with fines or forcing them to cease their activity. "This is a blow for the media outlets that try to maintain balance on this serious matter, calling for compromise with Moscow, Donetsk and Lugansk in order to put an end to war.".