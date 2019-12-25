Lugansk militias report ceasefire violation by Kiev forces

LUGANSK, December 25. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces violated ceasefire in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic once over the past 24 hours, a spokesperson for the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center said on Wednesday.

"The shelling targeted an area in Nizhneye Lozovoye village," the LuganskInformCenter reported. The Kiev forces opened fire from 82mm mortars, the report said.

At a meeting in Minsk on July 17, members of the Contact Group for settlement in eastern Ukraine declared an indefinite ceasefire in Donbass starting on July 21. The agreement, in particular, includes the parties’ obligations to take additional measures to ensure compliance with the truce, and that is what the Donbass republics had called for. However, the shellings on the contact line did not stop.