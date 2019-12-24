DPR accuses Kiev of unilaterally changing lists of persons subject to exchange

"Despite the agreements that were reached during our yesterday’s video conference, official Kiev is again flagrantly violating the agreements," the Donetsk News Agency said on Tuesday citing DPR’s representative to the humanitarian subgroup of the Contact Group on settling the situation in eastern Ukraine Darya Morozova.

"The Ukrainian side has unilaterally changed the lists and crossed out the republic’s supporters it is holding from the exchange process, thus ignoring the communique signed after Normandy Four summit, which committed to paper the swap formula ‘all identified for all identified'," she said.

She stressed that such actions are unacceptable, inadmissible and may indicate that it was done deliberately to break down the swap deal. "We firmly insist that Ukraine implement all the guarantees envisaged by the Minsk format and the final communique of the Normandy Four," Morozova emphasized.

The Contact Group on Monday held a video conference to agree the terms of the release and exchange of held persons by the end of the year. It was done as part of the implementation of the Normandy summit’s communique.

A Normandy Four summit was held in Paris on December 9, for the first time after a three-year break. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Emmanuel Macron of Germany, Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gathered in the Elysee Palace to discuss ways of resolving the conflict in Donbass.

The seven-hour talks yielded a final document committing to paper a number of concrete accords. Among the summit’s most expected results was an agreement to exchange prisoners-of-war in Donbass under the formula of "all identified for all identified" by the yearend and to disengage forces at three more sections of the contact line by March 2020.