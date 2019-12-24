Moscow court prolongs arrest of US national Whelan until March 29, 2020

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has ruled to prolong the arrest of US national Paul Whelan, charged with espionage, until March 29, 2020, TASS reports from court.

"To satisfy the appeal of the prosecution to prolong Whelan’s measure of restraint by way of remand in custody until March 29, 2020," judge Andrei Ranovsky stated.

The prosecution’s appeal was considered during a closed court session due to confidential materials being involved in the case.

US citizen Paul Whelan, who also holds British, Canadian and Irish citizenship, was detained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on December 28, 2018 in Moscow while on an alleged spy mission. A criminal investigation was launched against him on espionage charges carrying a punishment of up to 20 years behind bars.