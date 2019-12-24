Iran grateful for Russia’s support in hard times

TEHRAN, December 24. /TASS/. Tehran wishes to develop relations with Moscow further, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi stated on Tuesday, expressing gratitude for Russia’s support in difficult times.

"Tehran will never forget the friends that supported us in difficult times." "The ties have been built on proper grounds and we hope that they will serve the interests of both the people of Iran and Russia," he said, quoted by the IRNA news agency.

"Russia has stood by Iran; despite the US and the West's pressures on Iran and despite the "Economic Terrorism" imposed on Iran, the Russian friends stood by Iran as much as possible," he said.

In recent years, Russia and Iran have activated cooperation in various areas. Moscow and Tehran act as guarantors of the Astana process on stabilizing the situation in Syria along with Ankara. Besides, the Russian government consistently speaks in favor of maintaining the Iranian nuclear deal, condemning US’ unilateral exit from the agreement.