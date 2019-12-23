Opposition candidate wins in first round of Croatia’s presidential polls

ZAGREB, December 23. /TASS/. Zoran Milanovic, a candidate from Croatia’s opposition Social Democratic Party, has won the biggest number of votes at Sunday’s presidential elections however they are not enough to win in the first round of voting, State Electoral Commission President Duro Sessa said on Monday.

According to the results of counting 100% of ballots, Milanovic has 29.55% of the vote. His rivals, Incumbent President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic has 26.65%, and singer and musician Miroslav Skoro has 24.45% of votes.

The voter turnout was 51.19%, or by 100,000 voters more than at the previous presidential elections in 2014 (47.12%). "We expect about the same voter turnout in the runoff election," Sessa said, adding that 1.17% of ballot papers were recognized as invalid.

Once neither of the candidates managed to win more than 50% of votes, runoff elections will be organized on January 5, 2020. Zoran Milanovic and Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, who won the biggest number of votes in the first round, will vie for the presidential office.