OSCE confirms swap agreement between Kiev and Donbass

The OSCE did not specify the exact timing, place and number of released persons

KIEV, December 23. /TASS/. The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, Martin Sajdik, has confirmed that an agreement between Kiev on one side and Donetsk and Lugank on the other side to release and swap detainees arrested in relation the conflict before the end of the year, the OSCE representative’s office statement was sent to TASS on Monday.

"During today’s videoconference, the Trilateral Contact Group, with participation

of representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine,

reached an agreement on a mutual release and exchange of conflict-related detainees

by the end of the year," the statement reads.

Earlier on Monday, Russian envoy to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov told reporters that the group had had a videoconference and agreed conditions of releasing and exchanging detainees before end of 2019. According to him, representatives of Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk with the aid of mediators - Russia and the OSCE - reached agreements for the release and the swap.

The OSCE did not specify the exact timing, place and number of released persons.

UK PM believes it’s impossible to reset ties with Russia
In late June, Boris Johnson revealed that Russia is to blame for failure to improve relations between Moscow and London
Anti-doping materials submitted to WADA were genuine - Investigative Committee
"All evidence obtained by the investigation indicates intentional changes by Rodchenkov and unidentified people to the electronic database in order to distort the parameters and indicators of doping samples of Russian athletes", official representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia Svetlana Petrenko said
Press review: Does Putin want to change the Constitution and sanctions 'from hell' looming
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, December 20
Russian deputy PM dubs Russia-Ukraine gas deal as ‘vent window of opportunity’
Dmitry Kozak pointed out that the deal was made possible thanks to Ukraine’s constructive part
Russia’s European partners to hold talks with US Treasury Dept on Nord Stream 2 sanctions
According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, risks could be discussed only after the end of the consultations and after comprehension of the essence of the sanctions
Russia replaces orbital missile early warning system with new satellites
The Oko-1 orbital grouping comprised eight satellites and ceased to operate in 2014
Putin: Russia has to take into account possible deployment of US missiles in Japan
Japan intends to deploy US Aegis Ashore missile defense systems on its territory by 2023 as part of its military interaction with the United States
Russian MP hopes Germany won’t let anything harm Nord Stream 2
US economic sanctions is a tool of illegal pressure and unjust competition, Leonid Slutsky said
Russia, Ukraine sign protocol on gas transit, claim settlement — Gazprom
The current contract between Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz on Russian gas transit expires on 31 December 2019
US, China achieve breakthrough in trade talks - Trump
The Phase One deal will be signed shortly, US President Donald Trump said
Deputy PM: Decision on Gazprom’s $2.9bln payment in dispute with Naftogaz not concession
Dmitry Kozak noted that "it is a mutually acceptable solution which is verified and which is beneficial to everyone"
Russian warplanes conduct two patrols in Syrian air space
The Russian military police continue patrolling the border area in the regions of Aleppo and al-Hasakah
Russian top diplomat says surprised by Germany’s statement on NATO
Sergey Lavrov emphasized that the EU’s new authorities would have to determine their attitude towards dialogue on political and military security on the European continent
Roaming charges within Russia-Belarus Union State to be abolished by September 2020
Under the final edition of the roadmap on the so-called roaming abolishment between Russia and Belarus, proposals on its legislative enforcement are to be ready by March 2020, spokesman for the Russian ministry of communication Yevgeny Novikov says
Russia to mirror US sanctions, Putin says
Russia wants to improve its relations with Washington regardless of who is in power in the US, Putin said
Gazprom, Naftogaz may enter into 5-year contract
Following the results of gas negotiations in Minsk on December 20, the Russian and Ukrainian sides signed a protocol on gas transit and claims settlement
Trump signs new defense budget that envisages sanctions against Russia
The defense budget stands at $738 billion, which is 3.1% more than in the 2019 fiscal year ($716 billion)
Trump pens letter saying ready to continue dialogue to repair US-Russia ties - Lavrov
It was a short letter, Russian Foreign Minister said
Entry to Russia on foreign passports will prevent criminals’ escape - Ukrainian minister
Vadim Pristaiko said that the new requirements would also help reduce red tape
Sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream come into force - US Treasury
These sanctions included in the military budget for the 2020 fiscal year signed by US President Donald Trump
TASS posts first video of Russia’s latest Borei-A nuclear-powered sub
Over the period of its operation, the Shipyard has built 132 nuclear-powered vessels or more than a half of the nuclear-powered fleet of the Soviet Union and Russia, the CEO informed
Putin shrugs off ‘irrelevant’ remarks from overseas, vows to uphold Russia’s interests
The Russian president was challenged with a question by a British journalist about a comparison between the Russian leader and a character from the Harry Potter book series made by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Russian diplomat says Poland has undermined bilateral ties for years
Aggressive rhetoric and the demolition of monuments to fighters against fascism and playing the first fiddle in imposing the EU’s anti-Russian sanctions are the direct evidence of this, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
US Secretary of State discusses situation around Nord Stream 2 with German minister
Michael Pompeo held a telephone conversation with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Friday
Russia will respond to US sanctions without damaging itself - Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat noted that he had never thought that US politicians would go that far to slap these decisions, which do no credit to serious political actors
Russia remains reliable gas supplier to European markets — European Commission
Vice-President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic said that he welcomes the "well-balanced agreement that is essential for ensuring uninterrupted transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine"
Russian troops receive first set of advanced S-350 air defense missile system
The system is to replace S-300PS surface-to-air missile complexes in the Russian troops
Foreign Ministry says Russia will continue projects regardless of sanctions
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the United States seeks to deprive its European allies of "guaranteed sources of supply" of energy from Russia
Facts indicate that US may deploy intermediate-range missile near Russian borders - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister pointed to the fact that once deployed in Japan and South Korea these missile would be able to reach Russia’s territory up to the Urals
Russia won’t worsen relations with China to make US happy - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said he discussed the issue of Russian-Chinese relations at his talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on December 10
Lavrov calls talks with Trump in Washington frank, without attempts to cut corners
The meeting with US President was neither small talk nor just a protocol event, Russian Foreign Minister stressed
First Russian train to Crimea departs from St. Petersburg
The journey will take 43 hours and 25 minutes
Shipbuilders to deliver four nuclear-powered subs to Russian Navy in 2020
A source in the Russian Defense Ministry earlier said that the Navy would receive six submarines at once next year
Tu-22M3 bomber sustains damage during emergency landing in Russia’s south — source
The bomber performed its flight without an ammunition load and caused no damage on the ground, according to the Defense Ministry
Zelensky's advisor says Gazprom will pay $3 billion to Ukraine
Advisor to the Ukrainian president Andrey Ermak said that Ukraine will get $3 billion in accordance with the Stockholm arbitration ruling
Allseas suspends Nord Stream 2 activities due to threat of US sanctions
It was reported earlier that sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines came into force
Kremlin says sanctions against Nord Stream 2 unacceptable, will not impede project
The Kremlin spokesman said Moscow would not leave these sanctions without retaliation
Russia’s interest in joining G7 ‘gone for good’ — senior diplomat
Russia's senior diplomat pointed to the presence of other formats where "really serious matters" are debated
Putin says Chechnya’s head Kadyrov lives under constant threat
Putin explained his reasons for awarding the Hero of Russia title to Ramzan Kadyrov
Attack against refinery in Homs was made by US — Syrian top diplomat
According to the Syrian ministry, several production units were put out of operation due to the attack
Su-57 fighter jet once again tested in Syria — Russian General Staff
All planned tasks were successfully fulfilled, according to the chief of the Russian General Staff
Syrian government army repels two attacks by militants in Idlib
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Yury Borenkov said that 17 Syrian servicemen were killed and 42 injured in the attacks
Syrian government army approaching terrorists’ stronghold in southeastern Idlib - media
The Syrian government army has also blocked the settlement of Sarman, where a Turkish observation point is located
Russian heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser to leave repair dock in 2020
The work aboard the ship is proceeding in accordance with the schedule, according to Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko
Russia ready to include Avangard, Sarmat systems in New START after its extension - Lavrov
"We have already presented Avangard to the Americans and we will be ready to do the same with Sarmat at a certain stage", Russian Foreign Minister said
Nord Stream 2 participants strive to complete project as soon as possible
Allseas has suspended pipelay activities until legal, technical, and environmental clarifications are received
NATO steps up activities along Russia’s borders — Baltic Fleet Commander
The number of flights that surveillance aircraft carried out along land and sea borders has exceeded 800 this year
Russian top diplomat warns against treating Iran like US is doing
Sergey Lavrov described the United States’ demands addressed to Iran as "nonsense"
Russian latest nuclear-powered submarine gets new control system
The nuclear-powered submarine Kazan is a modernized fourth-generation ship
UK’s Johnson says hopes for better relations with Russia
British Prime Minister noted that London wants to have better commercial relations and more trade with Moscow
NASA, Boeing successfully land Starliner after abortive docking to ISS
The spacecraft landed at 07:57 EST as scheduled
