OSCE confirms swap agreement between Kiev and Donbass

KIEV, December 23. /TASS/. The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, Martin Sajdik, has confirmed that an agreement between Kiev on one side and Donetsk and Lugank on the other side to release and swap detainees arrested in relation the conflict before the end of the year, the OSCE representative’s office statement was sent to TASS on Monday.

"During today’s videoconference, the Trilateral Contact Group, with participation

of representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine,

reached an agreement on a mutual release and exchange of conflict-related detainees

by the end of the year," the statement reads.

Earlier on Monday, Russian envoy to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov told reporters that the group had had a videoconference and agreed conditions of releasing and exchanging detainees before end of 2019. According to him, representatives of Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk with the aid of mediators - Russia and the OSCE - reached agreements for the release and the swap.

The OSCE did not specify the exact timing, place and number of released persons.