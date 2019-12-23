Moldovan president to official visit to Turkey on December 29-30

CHISINAU, December 23. /TASS/. Moldova’s President Igor Dodon said on Monday he plans to pay an official visit to Turkey on December 29-30 at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I informed members of the delegation about my upcoming visit on December 29-20," he wrote on his Facebook account after a meeting with a delegation of Turkish lawmakers. "It is planned to organize a Moldovan-Turkish forum of business people and the first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council."

According to the Moldovan president, Turkey is among his country’s major trade partners and Moldova is interested in Turkish investments.

Erdogan visited Chisinau last autumn. The two presidents agreed back then to establish the Strategic Partnership Council to give a boost to bilateral relations.