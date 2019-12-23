Representatives of US, Canadian, Irish, UK embassies to visit Paul Whelan in prison

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Representatives of US, Canadian, Irish and UK embassies in Russia will visit jailed US national Paul Whelan, charged in Russia for espionage, on Monday, the US Embassy in Russia informed on Twitter.
"Today, US Charge [d’Affaires Bart] Gorman & counterparts from Canada, Ireland, UK will visit #PaulWhelan. They’ll bring Christmas greetings from family & Embassy community, & much-needed food. They’ll let him know the International Community is concerned. 363 days, no evidence," the embassy Twitter account quotes US Embassy Spokesperson Rebecca Ross as saying.
US citizen Paul Whelan, who also holds British, Canadian and Irish citizenship, was detained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on December 28, 2018 in Moscow while on an alleged spy mission. A criminal investigation was launched against him on espionage charges carrying a punishment of up to 20 years behind bars.