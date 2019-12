TASHKENT, December 23. /TASS/. The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) observer mission at the elections to the lower house of Uzbekistan’s parliament believes that the vote was held in full compliance with the law and international rules, the mission’s chief Sergey Lebedev said on Monday.

"The mission has come to a conclusion that the vote was held in full compliance with the Constitution, the Election Code and generally recognized international rules," Lebedev said.