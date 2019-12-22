Syrian army repels two militants’ attacks in Idlib, six Syrian soldiers killed

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Syria’s government army repelled two attacks staged by militants of illegal armed groups in the Idlib governorate. Six Syrian soldiers were killed, Major General Yuri Borenkov, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, told reporters on Sunday.

"At 12:40 on December 21, 2019, a unit of up to 100 Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants attempted to break through the defenses of Syrian government troops towards the settlement of Karratin al-Qebira in the Idlib governorate. The attack was repelled by Syrian artillery. The attackers sustained serious losses," he said.

Apart from that, in his words, militants of illegal armed groups staged an attack on government forces with the use of a car bomb driven by a suicide bomber north of the settlement of Sukayat in the Idlib governorate. The car was destroyed by government troops. "However as a result of shelling by illegal armed groups, six Syrian soldiers were killed and 13 more received wounds of various degrees of gravity," Borenkov said.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.