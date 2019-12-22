Voter turnout at Uzbekistan’s parliamentary polls exceed 71% - CEC

TASHKENT, December 22. /TASS/. The final voter turnout at Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan was 71.1%, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

The elections were held under the majority representation system. A total of 744 candidate vied for 150 seats in the lower parliament house. All the five Uzbekistan’s officially registered parties nominated their candidates in each constituency but six candidates withdrew from the race. The parties are the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, the People’s Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, the Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival) Democratic Party, the Adolat (Justice) Social Democratic Party, and the Ecological Party of Uzbekistan.

The voter turnout at the previous parliamentary polls on December 21. 2014 was 89%